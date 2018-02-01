MATT PALMER RELEASES MUSIC VIDEO FOR “GET LOST”

FEATURING MAX EMERSON

SECOND TRACK FROM THE UPCOMING

7-SONG VISUAL EP GET LOST OUT MARCH 9

Los Angeles-based pop singer, songwriter and producer Matt Palmer has released the video for “Get Lost,” the title track off of his upcoming EP. “Get Lost” follows “Solo Act” as the second of seven videos from his upcoming Visual EP Get Lost, out March 9.

Watch the video for “Get Lost” here:

In case you missed it, watch the video for the first track, “Solo Act,” here:

Get Lost finds Matt giving his catchy R&B melodies a more danceable makeover, enlisting producers like A-Minor and NAKID (formerly Edwynn x Tikal) to up the tempo and energize the arrangements. The visual counterpart – which tells the story of one relationship from start to finish with seven interconnected music videos – co-stars Instagram celebrity Max Emerson , and is directed by Matt's longtime collaborator Ryan Bartley , who helmed his previous videos for "Break-Up" and "Teardrops."

Pre-Order Get Lost & Stream “Get Lost” / “Solo Act” here:

In 2014, Matt released his debut EP Stranger Than Fiction , which marked his first release as an openly gay artist. His first three releases have reached the top ten on the Japanese iTunes R&B charts, and the extended Japanese version of the album reached top five on the iTunes R&B Charts. Matt’s music video for “ I Wish ” has 400,000 views on YouTube.