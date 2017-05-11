MAROON 5 RELEASES THE BEHIND-THE-SCENES VIDEO FOR THEIR SINGLE “COLD”

In case you missed it, watch the original video for “Cold” ft. Future

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum band Maroon 5 releases the behind-the-scene look for their single, “Cold ft Future.” The video takes you through the various set ups for the ”Cold ft. Future” video. In case you missed it, watch the original video for “Cold ft Future” HERE. “Cold” ft. Future is available now via 222 Records/Interscope for digital download and streaming via digital subscription services.

Cold” marks Maroon 5’s first official collaboration with Future. For the video, the band re-teamed with director Rich Lee (Eminem, Nicki Minaj, Will.I.Am), who helmed the music video for their hit single “Love Somebody” which amassed over 114 Million YouTube/VEVO views and counting. The video for “Cold” takes the viewer on a wild excursion with front man Adam Levine to a visually exciting, fun, sexy and dark party and adds yet another unforgettable visual clip to the band’s music video catalog.

The release of “Cold” follows on the heels of Maroon 5’s most recent single release, “Don’t Wanna Know,” which tallied the bands 12th Hot 100 top 10, making them the most successful group on the charts history. The single also notably entered #1 on the Billboard Top Tracks, scoring the group’s third chart-topping start which reached #1 on iTunes, Top 40 and Hot AC charts.

Check out the Cold ft. Future remixes – featuring remixes by Gucci Mane, Hot Shade & Mike Perry, Sak Noel, R3hab & Khrebto, Measic,Ashworth and Kaskade & Lipless.

