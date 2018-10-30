LIVVIA releases video for her latest single “Damn”

LIVVIA, upcoming pop recording artist, released her first official video for her latest single “Damn” – premiered on PEOPLE.COM. The track is the perfect break-up anthem that sees the young solo star taking flight. “Damn” debuted on the Top 20 of Spotify’s New Music Friday & Apple Music’s A-List Pop. You can listen to the “Rain or Shine” remix of “Damn” HERE.

“The video for “Damn” plays off the nostalgia of a relationship, and especially the line “wish we could start over but we can’t,” by telling a love story in reverse: we start with the breakup and end with the first time they see each other. It’s a powerful juxtaposition of a breakup song and a montage of the blissful beginning stages of a relationship,” says LIVVIA about her new video. In addition to writing the treatment, LIVVIA was extremely involved in all aspects of the production including creating mood boards for the director and stylist, finding the location, set design, art direction, editing, casting and more.

“Damn” follows on the heels of “Gratitude” and “Catch A Body” , both of which received glowing praise from fans and media alike. LIVVIA has been visiting radio stations in Columbus, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Nashville and will heading to San Diego next.

Originally from the Bay Area, now living in Los Angeles, LIVVIA has been singing, writing songs, dancing, and playing piano and guitar for as long as she can remember. When she was in her late teens, she toured internationally as a solo artist with such artists as Jessie J., Meghan Trainor, The Jonas Brothers and more.

Now, just a few years later, LIVVIA has embraced a more developed sound on her latest single “Damn”, produced by hitmakers Rock Mafia

While not working on her music which displays pristine pop production with undeniably hooky choruses, LIVVIA graduated this past Spring from the prestigious University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in Economics. She is proud that she’s making it on her own timeline and her terms without straying from her mantra of “Be fearless; break rules; don’t be afraid to go your own way.” She explains, “That’s what being an artist means.”

Connect with LIVVIA

Instagram Twitter Facebook