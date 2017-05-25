

LEON ELSE RELEASES THE LYRIC VIDEO FOR HIS NEW SINGLE “WHAT I WON’T DO”

British singer, songwriter, and musician Leon Else releases the lyric video for his new single, “What I Won’t Do” . The track was written by Else, long-time collaborator Joshua “JT” Thompson and Jasper Leaks, and produced by The Futuristics. “What I Won’t Do” follows previous singles “Dance,” “Black Car,” and “The City Don’t Care”. Preview “What I Won’t Do” HERE.

Showcasing Else’s theatrical pop song craft, the synth-driven “What I Won’t Do” is the latest single to be released from his upcoming What Are We Doing/Interscope Records debut EP, due this summer. The EP features songs imbued with ‘80s nostalgia and awash in big, irresistible melodies. “What I Won’t Do” follows on the heels of Else’s previous single “The City Don’t Care” feat. Oliver, which was released in March.

Lyrically, Else is excited to tell his story at long last. “What I Won’t Do” finds him confessing his desire for love — a universal search everyone can relate to. “My music makes sense now,” he says. “I’m not going to lie to you. That’s the truth.”

Recently crowned “the new Sam Smith” by People magazine, Leon Else’s achingly soulful voice and electric physicality have acted like a magnet to fans and critics alike. Immediately generating buzz, Else has attracting the attention of Elton John while also having been named “Best Dressed Man” by British GQ and, most recently, Else was tapped by VH1 to pay tribute to George Michael and praised as “mesmerizing” (Idolator) and “captivating” (Paper).

