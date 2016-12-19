LADY GAGA RELEASES THE VIDEO FOR HER NEW SINGLE “MILLION REASONS”

Six time Grammy award winner Lady Gaga releases the music video for “Million Reasons,” taken from the fifth studio albumJoanne. “Million Reasons” debuted following the video for the album’s infectious lead single “Perfect Illusion” as a back-to-back storyline continuation, across MTV channels worldwide including MTV, MTV Live and mtvU today.

Joanne was released on October 21 through Streamline/Interscope Records, and has gone on to top the charts around the world and cemented Lady Gaga’s status as one of the leading global music stars of a generation. The stunning new album is Lady Gaga’s highly anticipated first solo album in three years and most personal album to date.

Inspired by her late aunt of the same name, Joanne has been lauded by critics and listeners and celebrated as one of the biggest selling album releases of 2016.

The chart-topping album is also breaking records with Lady Gaga recently becoming the first female artist with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Top 200 this decade.

The album’s infectious lead single “Perfect Illusion” debuted in September. “Million Reasons,” whose video acts as a storytelling continuation of “Perfect Illusion,” was co-written by Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Mark Ronson and co-produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson and Bloodpop.

