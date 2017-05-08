Keeana Kee debuts tropical single and video for “Coconut Rum and Coke” featuring Maffio

Out singer Keeana Kee has released her debut single “Coconut Rum and Coke” featuring Latin Grammy-winning producer Maffio. Backed by Maffio’s signature reggae beat, Keeana’s sultry voice takes the tropical song from day to night, beach to club, just in time for summer. The video celebrates same sex love and fantasy realized.

After living in the UK where she began her musical career performing in neighborhood bars around London, Latvian-born model Keeana Kee was introduced to Latin icon Maffio (Nicky Jam, Maroon 5, Pitbull) in Miami last summer. He fell in love with her voice on the spot, wrote his own Spanish verse for “Coconut Rum and Coke,” and a musical relationship quickly blossomed.

Despite the adversity she faced growing up in Latvia, Keeana was determined to make music her life. Once she could afford to take vocal lessons, she also began teaching herself to play piano and guitar. Keeana maintains ongoing musical projects with producers/DJs in Europe. Both talented and beautiful, Keeana is an openly gay performer and advocate for the LGBTQ community.

“Coconut Rum and Coke” is now available on iTunes and Spotify.

