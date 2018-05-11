Kacey Musgraves releases videos for “Butterflies” and “Space Cowboy”

KACEY MUSGRAVES RELEASES MUSIC VIDEOS FOR

“BUTTERFLIES” AND “SPACE COWBOY ”

WATCH:

GOLDEN HOUR AVAILABLE NOW

Kacey Musgraves has released two new music video from her fourth album Golden Hour, which is available now via MCA Nashville. Co-produced and co-written by Kacey with Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian, the album is Kacey’s most intimate to date. Watch the videos for “ Butterflies ” and “ Space Cowboy .”

Golden Hour is available now for purchase here: http://strm.to/GoldenHour

Golden Hour has been critically lauded by everyone from NPR, TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and The Huffington Post to Consequence of Sound, Noisey,Vulture, SPIN and Pitchfork, among others. USA Today declares “”Golden Hour may be 2018’s best album yet,” and Stereogum hails Golden Hour as their “album of the week,” stating “It’s her best release yet, one that gracefully transcends country while exploring musical pastures as wide-open as the plains of her native Texas.” The Huffington Post pronounces Golden Hour “the work of a self-assured artist breaking the mold instead of the younger version telling us that one day she would” and TIME proclaims “Musgraves’ superpower is the ability to reach audiences across boundaries. She may not be country’s biggest star, but she’s still one of its worthiest” (see additional press quotes below).

