K. FLAY PREMIERES OFFICIAL VIDEO FOR “HIGH ENOUGH”
ANNOUNCES EXTENSIVE NORTH AMERICAN ARENA TOUR WITH IMAGINE DRAGONS
UPCOMING FESTIVAL APPEARANCES INCLUDE FIREFLY, SLOSS MUSIC & ARTS AND OUTSIDE LANDS FESTIVAL
“EVERY WHERE IS SOME WHERE” PEAKS AT NUMBER 1 IN THE BILLBOARD HEATSEEKERS CHART
Following the release of her latest album Every Where Is Some Where — which reached NUMBER 1 in the Billboard Heatseekers Chart – and her SOLD OUT North America tour this spring,
alt-pop/hip-hop artist K. Flay is back with her official new video for her current single “High Enough,” along with a brand new arena tour announcement for the fall.
“High Enough” – which continues to gain strength in Alternative Radio across America — premiered worldwide today viaBillboard Magazine. Directed by Lorraine Nicolson, she explains “the “High Enough” video is an unconventional retelling of a universal theme: music’s ability to unite us despite our differences. A great song can cut across cultural boundaries better than language can, and I think K.Flay’s new track has that kind of power. For our team, it was important the video retained a sense of playfulness, which was made possible by the nuanced performances of dancers Savannah Harrison and Scott Hislop as choreographed by Andrew Winghart.” Watch the video here.
Talking about the single, K.Flay declares “there are so many songs out there about getting fucked up,” she says of the song’s inspiration. “I think a part of me was asking the question: ‘What if I’m already high enough? What if I don’t need anything but what I’ve got?’ There are many moments in my life—whether it’s because of a person or a place—that I don’t want to feel altered or high or buzzed. I just want to feel exactly what I’m feeling.”
Starting September 26th in Phoenix, AZ, K.Flay will be joining Imagine Dragons as support for an incredible 31-date stretch across North America.
All tour-dates are listed below, for more information, go to: http://www.kflay.com
K.FLAY 2017 TOUR DATES
May 17 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
May 20 – Chicago, IL – WKQX PIQNIQ
May 27 – St. Petersburg, FL – 97X BBQ
May 28 – Pompano Beach, FL – 104.3 The Shark Undertow Jam
May 29 – Jacksonville, FL – X102.9 Rock On The River
Jun 14 – Richmond, VA – The National
Jun 15 – Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival
Jun 22 – Berlin, DE – Heimathafen
Jun 23-25 – Scheessel, DE – Hurricane Festival
Jun 23-25 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE – Southside Festival
Jun 27 – London, UK – Camden Assembly
Jun 28 – London, UK – Camden Assembly
July 13-16 – Pemberton, BC – Pemberton Music Festival
Jul 15 – Louisville, KY – Forecastle Festival
Jul 16 – Birmingham, AL – Sloss Music & Arts Festival
Aug 4 – St. Louis, MO – 105.7 The Point Big Summer Show
Aug 11-13 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands Festival
Aug 19 – Elora, ON – Riverfest Elora
Sep 17 – Northampton, MA – Pearl Street
Sep 20 – Portland, ME – Port City Music Hall
Sep 21 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
Sep 22-23 – Ithaca, NY – Cayuga Sound Music Festival
Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena*
Sep 28 – San Diego, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre*
Sep 29 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*
Oct 1 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*
Oct 3 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre*
Oct 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*
Oct 6 – Seattle, WA – Key Arena*
Oct 8 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*
Oct 10 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*
Oct 11 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*
Oct 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater*
Oct 14 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center*
Oct 16 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*
Oct 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center*
Oct 19 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*
Oct 21 – Cincinnati, OH – U.S. Bank Arena*
Oct 23 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*
Oct 24 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center*
Oct 26 – Quebec, QC – Le Centre Videotron*
Oct 27 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*
Oct 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*
Nov 1 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center*
Nov 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*
Nov 4 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena*
Nov 5 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center*
Nov 7 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena*
Nov 8 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*
Nov 10 – Orlando, FL – Amway Arena*
Nov 12 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*
Nov 13 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Arena*
Nov 16 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center*
*with Imagine Dragons & Grouplove
Since making her debut in 2010, K.Flay has spun fearlessly detailed lyrics that show the bright and dark of the world in her head. For her second full-length Every Where Is Some Where, the L.A.-based singer-songwriter delved deeper into introspection while adding an element of political commentary. The result is her most deliberate and dynamic work yet, a thrillingly vital album that channels the frenzy and anxieties of today’s world but ultimately exhilarates. According to K.Flay, “each song on the record is about creating a different kind of meaning out of a different kind of something,” she explains. “Even the dark places are places. You’re still somewhere.”
Serving as the follow up to her 2016 EP Crush Me—whose lead single “Blood in the Cut” hit the top 5 on Modern Rock radio—Every Where Is Some Where amps up its defiant spirit with a densely textured yet gritty sound. Watch the edgy TJ Andrade-directed video for “Blood In The Cut” HERE.
K.Flay is the first signing to Interscope imprint Night Street Records, founded by her friend and collaborator, Imagine Dragons’ front man Dan Reynolds. Every Where Is Some Where features production from some of pop music’s heaviest hitters, including Mike Elizondo (Fiona Apple, Regina Spektor, Skylar Grey, Twenty One Pilots) and Tommy English (BØRNS, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Ladyhawke), amping up the album’s defiant spirit with a densely textured yet gritty sound. “After Life as a Dog I was listening to so much late-’90s/early-’00s rock,” says K.Flay, referring to her 2014 full-length debut. “I was absorbing the energy of people like Karen O, Shirley Manson, and Emily Haines and feeling totally inspired by it, so there’s lots more live guitar, bass, and drums on this record.” The new record also deftly infuses that same raw intensity she’s revealed in touring with such artists as Passion Pit, Icona Pop, Awolnation, and Theophilus London.
