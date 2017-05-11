K. FLAY PREMIERES OFFICIAL VIDEO FOR “HIGH ENOUGH”

ANNOUNCES EXTENSIVE NORTH AMERICAN ARENA TOUR WITH IMAGINE DRAGONS

UPCOMING FESTIVAL APPEARANCES INCLUDE FIREFLY, SLOSS MUSIC & ARTS AND OUTSIDE LANDS FESTIVAL

“EVERY WHERE IS SOME WHERE” PEAKS AT NUMBER 1 IN THE BILLBOARD HEATSEEKERS CHART

(Night Street / Interscope Records)

Retail | iTunes | Apple Music | Amazon MP3 | Spotify

Following the release of her latest album Every Where Is Some Where — which reached NUMBER 1 in the Billboard Heatseekers Chart – and her SOLD OUT North America tour this spring,

alt-pop/hip-hop artist K. Flay is back with her official new video for her current single “High Enough,” along with a brand new arena tour announcement for the fall.

“High Enough” – which continues to gain strength in Alternative Radio across America — premiered worldwide today viaBillboard Magazine. Directed by Lorraine Nicolson, she explains “the “High Enough” video is an unconventional retelling of a universal theme: music’s ability to unite us despite our differences. A great song can cut across cultural boundaries better than language can, and I think K.Flay’s new track has that kind of power. For our team, it was important the video retained a sense of playfulness, which was made possible by the nuanced performances of dancers Savannah Harrison and Scott Hislop as choreographed by Andrew Winghart.” Watch the video here.



Talking about the single, K.Flay declares “there are so many songs out there about getting fucked up,” she says of the song’s inspiration. “I think a part of me was asking the question: ‘What if I’m already high enough? What if I don’t need anything but what I’ve got?’ There are many moments in my life—whether it’s because of a person or a place—that I don’t want to feel altered or high or buzzed. I just want to feel exactly what I’m feeling.”



Starting September 26th in Phoenix, AZ, K.Flay will be joining Imagine Dragons as support for an incredible 31-date stretch across North America.

All tour-dates are listed below, for more information, go to: http://www.kflay.com



K.FLAY 2017 TOUR DATES

May 17 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

May 20 – Chicago, IL – WKQX PIQNIQ

May 27 – St. Petersburg, FL – 97X BBQ

May 28 – Pompano Beach, FL – 104.3 The Shark Undertow Jam

May 29 – Jacksonville, FL – X102.9 Rock On The River

Jun 14 – Richmond, VA – The National

Jun 15 – Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival

Jun 22 – Berlin, DE – Heimathafen

Jun 23-25 – Scheessel, DE – Hurricane Festival

Jun 23-25 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE – Southside Festival

Jun 27 – London, UK – Camden Assembly

Jun 28 – London, UK – Camden Assembly

July 13-16 – Pemberton, BC – Pemberton Music Festival

Jul 15 – Louisville, KY – Forecastle Festival

Jul 16 – Birmingham, AL – Sloss Music & Arts Festival

Aug 4 – St. Louis, MO – 105.7 The Point Big Summer Show

Aug 11-13 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands Festival

Aug 19 – Elora, ON – Riverfest Elora

Sep 17 – Northampton, MA – Pearl Street

Sep 20 – Portland, ME – Port City Music Hall

Sep 21 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

Sep 22-23 – Ithaca, NY – Cayuga Sound Music Festival

Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena*

Sep 28 – San Diego, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre*

Sep 29 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*

Oct 1 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

Oct 3 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre*

Oct 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*

Oct 6 – Seattle, WA – Key Arena*

Oct 8 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

Oct 10 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

Oct 11 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*

Oct 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater*

Oct 14 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center*

Oct 16 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*

Oct 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

Oct 19 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*

Oct 21 – Cincinnati, OH – U.S. Bank Arena*

Oct 23 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*

Oct 24 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center*

Oct 26 – Quebec, QC – Le Centre Videotron*

Oct 27 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*

Oct 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*

Nov 1 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center*

Nov 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*

Nov 4 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena*

Nov 5 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center*

Nov 7 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena*

Nov 8 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*

Nov 10 – Orlando, FL – Amway Arena*

Nov 12 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Nov 13 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Arena*

Nov 16 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center*

*with Imagine Dragons & Grouplove

http://www.kflay.com