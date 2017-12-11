Justine Skye premieres video for “Don’t Think About It”

JUSTINE SKYE PREMIERES

MUSIC VIDEO FOR “DON’T THINK ABOUT IT”

DEBUT ALBUM ULTRAVIOLET OUT JANUARY 19, 2018

Singer, songwriter, fashionista and actress JUSTINE SKYE released the music video for her latest single “Don’t Think About It.” Watch it HERE.



Helmed by renowned director and choreographer Laurieann Gibson and Life Garland, the clip evokes classic nineties hip-hop and R&B videos with its impressive dance choreography and futuristic visual sensibility. “Don’t Think About It” is shaping up to be a signature hit for the songstress. It’s quickly nearing 1 million Spotify streams and simultaneously heating up at radio.



It also sets the stage for the release of her highly anticipated full-length debut,ULTRAVIOLET [Roc Nation/Republic Records] – arriving in stores and online January 19, 2018.



JUSTINE SKYE has been quietly and diligently inching towards the top of pop since 2014. Her 2016 EP 8 Ounces (executive produced by The Dream) earned praise from the likes of Billboard, The Fader, Genius, and more as Wonderland Magazine proclaimed her a “musical prodigy on the rise.” Her sphere of influence dramatically expanded yet again in 2017 as she became an ambassador for Puma, was featured in Forbes‘ highly coveted “30 under 30” list and landed her first lead in a feature film, the indie coming-of-age drama GREEN DOLPHIN.



ULTRAVIOLET Tracklisting: