JoLivi Celebrates Diversity with “Love Who You Wanna Love” Video

Pop artist JoLivi has released the music video for her new single “Love Who You Wanna Love,” which opens a new chapter for the songstress: openly identifying as bisexual.

The new single is “an expression of how I believe everyone should go through life – and that is without judgment,” JoLivi told Bust Magazine. At a time when many people are being told it’s dangerous to be their true and full selves, “Love Who You Wanna Love” offers encouragement and support.

While JoLivi has always been comfortable in her own skin and a proud supporter of the LGBTQ community, this song marks her first public dialogue about her sexuality and offers an invitation for listeners to embrace their own truths.

The Hawaii-born singer-songwriter pulls inspiration from each adventure in her life, explaining “It is important for me to evolve and explore new things as an artist and always find the silver lining in things I go through in my life and how I make music.

The new single is JoLivi’s latest release since her collaboration with White Sea on the “Chains (White Sea Remix).” Both tracks follow her EP, Just For You, out now. Adding an edge to typical pop, JoLivi’s music “is as real and honest as she is” (PopWrapped). Since her musical start, she has garnered attention from Baeble, Fanlala and Myspace who remarked that, “JoLivi’s songs are laced with the girl-power messages that make pop so delicious.” Perez Hilton recently praised the songstress’ track “Chains,” saying JoLivi “sounds like mid aughts Mariah Carey meets JoJo and some Jordin Sparks!

