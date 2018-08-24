John Duff Releases Femme-Powering Anthem

and Music Video for “Girly”

Video Pays Homage to Pop Icons Including Mariah Carey, Madonna, Britney Spears, Beyoncé and Christina Aguilera

Features RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstars

Bianca Del Rio, Willam and Mariah Balenciaga

Singer, songwriter, and director John Duff has released his first pop creation with the song and music video, “Girly.” The song celebrates femininity and fluidity in a fabulous and direct way, riding on a giant 808 bass line and a carefree R&B vibe reminiscent of the late 90s. “It’s about freedom. It’s about expression. It’s about equality. Above all, it’s f*cking fierce,” Duff said. Watch the “Girly” music video HERE.

Duff confidently embraces his femininity on the mid-tempo-dance track’s adjoining video – paying meticulous homage to pop queens including Madonna (“Hung Up”), Mariah Carey (“Heartbeaker”), Britney Spears (“Stronger”), Beyoncé (“Crazy in Love”) and Christina Aguilera (“Come on Over”). As the kids say, “it’s iconic.” The music video also features drag superstars Bianca Del Rio, Willam and Mariah Balenciaga. confidently embraces his femininity on the mid-tempo-dance track’s adjoining video – paying meticulous homage to pop queens including(“Hung Up”),(“Heartbeaker”),(“Stronger”),(“Crazy in Love”) and(“Come on Over”). As the kids say, “it’s iconic.” The music video also features drag superstarsand Duff’s song rejects toxic masculinity, promoting honest and genuine self expression. “You could have your pump on – two plates. Or get your pumps on – first date. No one cares just pump the bass, full speed ahead don’t pump the breaks.” Duff adds, “‘Girly’ is a very literal song. I wrote it upon hearing critique that my ideas weren’t going to work because of their feminine nature, I was told that I would do better in the industry by playing up my masculinity. I found these words to be insulting to my creative mind and to femininity in general. Being girly, or being a girl for that matter, is nothing to be ashamed of. The video was created from those same frustrations. While paying homage to some of my greatest female influences, I wanted to highlight the sexualization of female performers and how absurd it looks to simply replace the ingenue with a hairy man.”

John Duff is a singer, songwriter, director, actor, dancer, choreographer, personality and social media influencer. Upon receiving a BFA in musical theatre, John moved to New York City to begin a successful career in commercial, film, and theatre acting. He has worked regionally, internationally and Off-Broadway originating roles in two successful musicals. After making his professional directorial debut with National Lampoon, John moved to Los Angeles with his sights set on international gay pop stardom. He is the sole writer and creative director of all of his endeavors. With love, humor and a little sex appeal, his only intention is to bring joy to all and make music the world will love.

