JESSIE J SHARES SOULFUL NEW SONG “THINK ABOUT THAT”

NEW ALBUM R.O.S.E. ARRIVES IN EARLY 2018

ANNOUNCES UPCOMING INTERNATIONAL TOUR DATES

DOWNLOAD/STREAM HERE via LAVA/Republic Records

Today, Jessie J shares her new song and music video “Think About That.” The song heralds the upcoming release of her fourth full-length album, R.O.S.E.—arriving in 2018. Watch Official Music Video HERE.

“Think About That” sees the multiplatinum UK-born BRIT Award-winning songstress unearth a rarely seen and heard side of herself. The stark and minimal production from DJ Camper [Nicki Minaj, Mary J. Blige and Mariah Carey] gives way to intensely personal lyrics and a raw, soulful performance. “I didn’t want to write any new songs.” Jessie J explains, “Camper said “Ok” then before he left the room, he put the beat for “Think About That” on a loop. The lyric and melody just starting falling out of me, and 15 minutes later when he returned I had a song. He laughed and said “see””

Earlier this week, Jessie J announced R.O. S.E.—an acronym for “Realizations, Obsessions, Sex, and Empowerment”—via a video detailing her struggles and journey to this body of work without pulling any punches. View it HERE.

R.O.S.E. represents a bold evolution for the artist as she shares personal stories over the course of the tracklisting.

In addition, Jessie J has revealed her upcoming tour schedule of intimate rooms, beginning October 8 at Birmingham Institute in Birmingham, UK with dates plotted through October 28 at Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, CA.Tickets will be available to public Wednesday, September 20th at 10am local venue time. Check out the full itinerary below.

International & U.S.Tour Dates:

10/8 Birmingham, UK Birmingham Institute

10/9 Manchester, UK Manchester Albert Hall

10/11 London, UK KOKO

10/14 Cologne, GR Live Music Hall

10/16 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso

10/17 Berlin, GR Huxleys Neue Welt

10/23 Toronto, ON Mod Club

10/24 New York, NY La Poisson Rouge

10/25 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

10/27 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour

10/28 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

