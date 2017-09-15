JESSIE J SHARES SOULFUL NEW SONG “THINK ABOUT THAT”
NEW ALBUM R.O.S.E. ARRIVES IN EARLY 2018
ANNOUNCES UPCOMING INTERNATIONAL TOUR DATES
Today, Jessie J shares her new song and music video “Think About That.” The song heralds the upcoming release of her fourth full-length album, R.O.S.E.—arriving in
“Think About That” sees the multiplatinum UK-born BRIT Award-winning songstress unearth a rarely seen and heard side of herself. The stark and minimal production from DJ Camper [Nicki Minaj, Mary J. Blige and Mariah Carey] gives way to intensely personal lyrics and a raw, soulful performance. “I didn’t want to write any new songs.” Jessie J explains, “Camper said “Ok” then before he left the room, he put the beat for “Think About That” on a loop. The lyric and melody just starting falling out of me, and 15 minutes later when he returned I had a song. He laughed and said “see””
Earlier this week, Jessie J announced R.O.
R.O.S.E. represents a bold evolution for the artist as she shares personal stories over the course of the tracklisting.
In addition, Jessie J has revealed her upcoming tour schedule of intimate rooms, beginning October 8 at Birmingham Institute in Birmingham, UK with dates plotted through October 28 at Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, CA.Tickets will be available to public Wednesday, September 20th at 10am local venue time. Check out the full itinerary below.
International & U.S.Tour Dates:
10/8 Birmingham, UK Birmingham Institute
10/9 Manchester, UK Manchester Albert Hall
10/11 London, UK
10/14 Cologne, GR Live Music Hall
10/16 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso
10/17 Berlin, GR
10/23 Toronto, ON
10/24 New York, NY La Poisson Rouge
10/25 Chicago, IL
10/27 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour
10/28 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
