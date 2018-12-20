Jennifer Lopez releases music video for “Limitless” from her upcoming film ‘Second Act’

Today, multiplatinum-selling recording artist, actress, producer and entertainer Jennifer Lopez shares the music video for the new anthem entitled “Limitless” from her forthcoming film, Second Act from STXfilms – available everywhere now

Second Act opens in theaters nationwide tomorrow, December 21, with “Limitless” emphasizing the powerful message of the movie – the only thing stopping you is you.

“Limitless” spotlights Lopez’s instantly recognizable show-stopping voice and undeniable charisma. Penned by Sia, “Limitless” is song with soaring vocals and music that delivers a timely, empowering, and inspiring message.

About Second Act

Directed by Peter Segal, STXfilms’ Second Act is a comedy in the vein of Working Girl and Maid in Manhattan. Jennifer Lopez stars as Maya, a 40-year-old woman struggling with frustrations from unfulfilled dreams. Until, that is, she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts, and that it is never too late for a Second Act. The film also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Leah Remini and Milo Ventimiglia.

About Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is an award-winning singer, actress, producer, and entertainer who has established herself in both music and film. She is a successful recording and touring artist who has sold over 75 million records and has a cumulative box office gross of over $2 billion. Lopez is one of the most influential female artists in history. As an artist, fashion icon, entrepreneur, and a philanthropist, Jennifer Lopez has been named Forbes’ “Most Powerful Celebrity” and People Magazine’s first “Most Beautiful Woman in the World.” Jennifer Lopez is a global icon and the ultimate multi-hyphenate.