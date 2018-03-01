Iggy Azalea releases the artistic visuals for new single “Savior” featuring Quavo

IGGY AZALEA

RELEASES NEW VISUALS FOR

“SAVIOR” FT. QUAVO

Today, Multi-platinum and Grammy nominated hip-hop sensation Iggy Azalea releases the artistic visuals for her massive new single “Savior” featuring chart-topping hip-hop artist Quavo. The Colin Tilley directed music video finds a vulnerable but self-assured Iggy battling two sides in an alluring Cathedral setting. “Savior” is featured as the theme music to MONSTER’s inspirational sixty second “You Deserve Better” commercial, which stars Iggy. The commercial, which spotlights the real-life story of Monster founder Noel Lee, made its television debut during the 4th quarter of Super Bowl LII coining “Savior” as the most Shazamed song of the entire game.

“Savior” is Iggy’s most intimate and personal release to date unveiling a side of the mega-star that has not previously been tapped into. In a vlog first teased on Iggy’s socials last month, she stated “I’ve never really been this honest about the things I struggle with. I always try to be really tough for everybody – especially women.”

Download/Stream “Savior” HERE

“The release of “Savior” is a long time coming for Iggy Azalea fans.” – Complex

“Made for dance floors with it’s tropical-inspired house beat, “Savior” finds Iggy and Quavo singing and rapping about finding someone to save them.” – XXL

“Iggy Azalea is back! The sassy Aussie has teamed up with Quavo for a new track called ‘Savior,’ and it’s absolute fire.” – Hollywood Life

