Gryffin releases the brand new video for his single "Tie Me Down" featuring singer-songwriter Elley Duhé

TRACK IS LATEST SINGLE FROM MULTI-INSTRUMENTALIST/PRODUCER’S DEBUT ALBUM DUE LATER THIS YEAR

UPCOMING FESTIVAL RUN INCLUDES STOPS AT AUSTIN CITY LIMITS and VOODOO FESTIVAL

HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM SHOW 11/30; TICKETS ON SALE NOW HERE

Los Angeles-based artist and producer Gryffin releases the brand new video for his single, “Tie Me Down” featuring singer-songwriter Elley Duhé. Preview “Tie Me Down” video HERE

The single is out now via all digital retailers on Darkroom/Geffen Records. Preview HERE.

“Tie Me Down” continues to rise as it currently sits at #18 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic chart and hit #2 on the Spotify US Viral Chart and #6 on the Global Viral Chart.

The summer love song, which was written by Sarah Aarons (Zedd’s “Middle” and “Stay”) and produced by Gryffin, is the latest single from Gryffin’s upcoming full-length debut album, which will be released by Darkroom/Geffen Records later this year. It follows his previously released tracks “Just For A Moment” featuring Iselin, which has amassed over five million Spotify streams, and “Winnebago” featuring Quinn XCII & Daniel Wilson, which has racked up over 15 million streams and peaked at #7 on the Worldwide Dance Shazam chart.

In March 2018, Gryffin landed on the inaugural Billboard Dance 100 list, with Billboard praising his “string of upbeat, guitar-laden releases.” Those tracks include the Fall 2017 single “Nobody Compares To You” ft. Katie Pearlman, which has earned over 75 million streams and emerged as a #1 Dance and UK Future Hits track on Shazam.

After supporting Kygo on his European stadium tour and performing at Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, and Splash House this summer, Gryffin has a number of additional live dates scheduled in the coming months, including appearances at Austin City Limits, and Voodoo Festival. See below for dates.

Gryffin will debut a brand new show at The Hollywood Palladium, featuring an all-new show, new production, new music, and more on November 30. Tickets on sale now, click HERE

Oct 5-7 – Austin City Limits Music Festival (Austin TX)

Oct 12-14 – Austin City Limits Music Festival (Austin TX)

Oct 26 – Voodoo Music Festival (New Orleans, LA)

Nov 9 – EDC Orlando (Orlando, FL)

Nov 30 – Hollywood Palladium (Hollywood, CA)

More on GRYFFIN

Gryffin, born Dan Griffith, was originally classically trained as a pianist and guitar player, playing in several bands. After receiving an electrical engineering degree from the University of Southern California, he pursued music production. Drawing equally from his edgy ingenuity as a producer and his carefully honed musicality as a guitarist and pianist, Gryffin made his breakthrough in 2016 with two singles showcasing his deeply melodic take on dance music: “Heading Home” ft. Josef Salvat (which shot to #1 on Spotify’s US and Global Viral charts) and the Bipolar Sunshine collaboration“Whole Heart.” Since arriving in March 2017, his smash single “Feel Good” — with Illenium and featuring Daya — has amassed more than 89 million Spotify plays and peaked at #18 on Dance/Mix Show Airplay charts. In addition, Gryffin recently saw his remix of “Desire” by Years & Years cross 108 million streams on Spotify.

