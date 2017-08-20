Folk-pop singer Joseph Eid unveils “Diary” music video

Folk-pop singer Joseph Eid has premiered the music video for his latest single”Diary” from the EP “Watch It Fall” now available on Spotify and Apple Music: http://smarturl.it/JosephEidEP The video was filmed and edited by Daniel Pinci.

“I like to describe my sound as folk pop. This song is a great example of those two genres meshing together. I am the troubadour with the acoustic guitar telling stories and I am also the guy dancing. I didn’t want the video to be serious, even though the subject matter of the song is unpleasant. It’s about someone reading your personal diary behind your back, breaking your trust. But the song is bright, upbeat and grooves which plays against the subject matter and makes it more interesting.”—Joseph Eid.

Americana-singer/songwriter, Joseph Eid has been writing poetry and dreaming of a career in the arts as long as he can remember. He grew up in the suburbs of New York. Raised in a strict and traditional home, the arts were only supported as a hobby and never as a career. During his college years, Eid studied psychology and pre-med. After his first semester at med school, his dream got too big to hold and Eid made the bold choice of dropping out to move to New York City to pursue music.

While in New York, Joseph Eid picked up a guitar, joined a band, and the songs poured out of him like rain. His journey then led to Los Angeles where he started playing regularly at open mic nights and showcases. Shortly after, he began working with world-renowned guitarist/songwriter, David Lamar, honing his songwriting at weekly showcases at the Stone Bar. This lead him to write over 30 new songs as well as record a debut EP, Cardiac Output,followed by a full-length LP, Human.

Known as a dynamic solo performer, Joseph Eid has brought his one-man live show to many of Los Angeles’ premiere music venues, including stints at Room 5 and El Cid and residencies at The Stone Bar, Crane’s Hollywood Tavern, and Bar Lubitsch. He has also toured the West Coast including a handful of house concerts as a part of the Concerts In Your Home series.

Since the release of his Human LP, Joseph Eid has been garnering considerable buzz. He has been featured in American Songwriter Magazine’s “Best New Music” column and was recently named as one of the 100 Hottest Live Unsigned Artists by Music Connection Magazine. His latest EP, Watch It Fall, will be released in Spring 2017. Visit JosephEidMusic.com for more information.

https://www.josepheidmusic.com/

https://www.facebook.com/JosephEidMusic/

https://twitter.com/JosephEidMusic

https://www.instagram.com/josepheidmusic/

https://www.youtube.com/user/josepheid9