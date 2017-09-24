Fergie releases four new music videos in celebration of her album ‘Double Dutchess’

FERGIE RELEASES FOUR NEW MUSIC VIDEOS IN CELEBRATION
OF HER
NEW ALBUM DOUBLE DUTCHESS, OUT TODAY
ALL VIDEOS ARE PART OF THE
DOUBLE DUTCHESS: SEEING DOUBLE VISUAL EXPERIENCE
In celebration of her new album DOUBLE DUTCHESS, global superstar Fergiehas released music videos for “Like It Ain’t Nuttin‘,” “Enchanté (Carine), “Just Like You” and “Save It Till Morning.”
Watch “Like It Ain’t Nuttin'”
Watch “Enchanté (Carine)”
Watch “Just Like You”
Watch “Save It Till Morning”
In case you missed it, watch the “You Already Know” video featuring Nicki Minaj
Fergie’s second full-length opus, DOUBLE DUTCHESS, and the DOUBLE DUTCHESS: SEEING DOUBLE visual experience, are out TODAY via her own label Dutchess Music/BMG.
Buy/Stream
