Fergie releases four new music videos in celebration of her album ‘Double Dutchess’

FERGIE RELEASES FOUR NEW MUSIC VIDEOS IN CELEBRATION

OF HER NEW ALBUM DOUBLE DUTCHESS, OUT TODAY

ALL VIDEOS ARE PART OF THE

DOUBLE DUTCHESS: SEEING DOUBLE VISUAL EXPERIENCE

Watch “Like It Ain’t Nuttin'”

Watch “Enchanté (Carine)”

Watch “Just Like You”

Watch “Save It Till Morning”

In case you missed it, watch the “You Already Know” video featuring Nicki Minaj

Fergie’s second full-length opus, DOUBLE DUTCHESS, and the DOUBLE DUTCHESS: SEEING DOUBLE visual experience, are out TODAY via her own label Dutchess Music/BMG.

Buy/Stream

Connect with Fergie