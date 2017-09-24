Home / MUSIC VIDEOS / Fergie releases four new music videos in celebration of her album ‘Double Dutchess’

Fergie releases four new music videos in celebration of her album ‘Double Dutchess’

 
FERGIE RELEASES FOUR NEW MUSIC VIDEOS IN CELEBRATION 

OF HER  

NEW ALBUM DOUBLE DUTCHESS, OUT TODAY
 
ALL VIDEOS ARE PART OF THE 
DOUBLE DUTCHESS: SEEING DOUBLE VISUAL EXPERIENCE
 
In celebration of her new album DOUBLE DUTCHESS, global superstar Fergiehas released music videos for “Like It Ain’t Nuttin‘,” “Enchanté (Carine), “Just Like You” and “Save It Till Morning.”
 
Watch “Like It Ain’t Nuttin'”
 

 
Watch “Enchanté (Carine)”
 

 
Watch “Just Like You”
 

 
Watch “Save It Till Morning”
 

 
In case you missed it, watch the “You Already Know” video featuring Nicki Minaj
 

 
Fergie’s second full-length opus, DOUBLE DUTCHESS, and the DOUBLE DUTCHESS: SEEING DOUBLE visual experience, are out TODAY via her own label Dutchess Music/BMG. 
 
Buy/Stream
  
Connect with Fergie
 
Copyright QUEER ME UP 2010. Created by Gus. Queer Me Up is a product of InnOptum Enterprises. All Rights Reserved.