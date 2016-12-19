Home / MUSIC VIDEOS / Fergie debuts music video for “Life Goes On”

Fergie debuts music video for “Life Goes On”

fergie-2

Photographer: Elias Tahan

Global pop icon Fergie has released the music video for her new track “Life Goes On” today.

The track is from Fergie’s upcoming sophomore album, which will be released via will.i.am music / Interscope Records.

fergie-1

