DAYA returns with “NEW” single and music video

DAYA is poised to take the music scene by storm once again with the release of her new single “New” – available everywhere NOW at http://smarturl.it/NewDaya. Watch the Tobias Nathan-directed music video for the song Following her breakout success and first ever GRAMMY nomination & win earlier this year, eighteen-year-old multi-platinum artistis poised to take the music scene by storm once again with the release of her new single “” – available everywhere NOW at http://smarturl.it/NewDaya. Watch the Tobias Nathan-directed music video for the song HERE

“New” marks the first new music and creative direction from Daya since signing to Interscope Records this summer – her first major record label deal. The Stargate and Sir Nolan-produced track was co-written by Daya, Stargate, Sir Nolan, James Newman & Brett McLaughlin and was recorded at The Stellar House in Venice, CA.

“‘New’ really is the start of something new. It’s a sharper, more direct perspective coming from me. No more talking in circles around my feelings. It’s honest, it’s raw, and it’s emotionally intense,” Daya says of the track. “I want it to be something people can cry to or scream out or dance sporadically to. Mainly, something that wakes them from a certain numbness and forces them to feel.”

“Daya is a phenomenal talent,” commented Interscope Geffen A&M Chairman and CEO John Janick, who signed her to the label. “She’s built her own audience from the ground up and we are excited to help her take her career to even greater heights.”