DAYA releases “NEW” (The Making of) video

DAYA has released a New” – which is available everywhere Eighteen-year-old multi-platinum artisthas released a making-of video for her single “” – which is available everywhere http://smarturl.it/NewDaya . Watch the Tobias Nathan-directed music video for the song HERE

“New” marks the first new music and creative direction from Daya since signing to Interscope Records this summer – her first major record label deal. The Stargate and Sir Nolan-produced track was co-written by Daya, Stargate, Sir Nolan, James Newman & Brett McLaughlin and was recorded at The Stellar House in Venice, CA.