DAYA RELEASES “NEW” (THE MAKING OF) VIDEO
Eighteen-year-old multi-platinum artist DAYA has released a making-of video for her single “New” – which is available everywhere http://smarturl.it/NewDaya. Watch the Tobias Nathan-directed music video for the song HERE.
“New” marks the first new music and creative direction from Daya since signing to Interscope Records this summer – her first major record label deal. The Stargate and Sir Nolan-produced track was co-written by Daya, Stargate, Sir Nolan, James Newman & Brett McLaughlin and was recorded at The Stellar House in Venice, CA.
Daya most recently appeared on Billboard‘s annual “21 Under 21” list for the second consecutive year and is the youngest member of Forbes‘ annual 30 Under 30 list this year. She has previously listed as one of NYLON‘s “21 Cool New Artists 21 and Under,” and Rolling Stone‘s “10 New Artists You Need to Know.” In 2016, she was featured on the 5x platinum track “Don’t Let Me Down” by The Chainsmokers and released her RIAA gold-certified debut album Sit Still, Look Pretty.
Daya “New”
Retail: http://smarturl.it/NewDaya
Apple Music: http://smarturl.it/NewDaya/applemusic
Google: http://smarturl.it/NewDaya/googleplay
iTunes: http://smarturl.it/NewDaya/itunes
Spotify: http://smarturl.it/NewDaya/spotify
