David Guetta releases “Light My Body Up” video with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne “Light My Body Up”

David Guetta is quite literally on fire with the release of the official music video to his scorching single with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne “Light My Body Up.”

With the lyric video alone already amassing over 12 million plays in a month, the official video is guaranteed to rack up some impressive figures of its own. Shot in Miami inside a cavernous warehouse-like building, the video centers around a dominant Nicki and her ability to bewitch men – including Guetta – with her mesmerizing moves. Switching from slow sensual scenes to short flashing images, the video perfectly mirrors the distinctive rhythm of the track’s deep and dark blend of rap, trap and electronic beats.

Speaking about his co-stars’ performances in the clip: “Lil Wayne stopped by to do his part. Nicki Minaj is honestly a beast: when the director says acting she just turns into this character. It’s incredible. I actually said to the actor that I had no clue how to compete with her while shooting the music video! I love making music videos with her because she is killing it every time!”

Connect with David Guetta:

https://www.facebook.com/DavidGuetta/