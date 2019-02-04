Courtney Act Releases “Fight For Love” Video

Courtney is bidding for this instantly memorable dance-pop smash to be Australia’s entry at the Eurovision Song Contest 2019. She will compete on Australia’s national selection TV show ‘Eurovision – Australia Decides’ on SBS on Saturday, February 9, 2019.

“Fight For Love is a dancefloor banger about coming together and fighting for the things we believe in,” says Courtney Act. “I think it’s so important to think about the basic human rights of others and to use our collective voices, minds and bodies to lift those people up and bring about change.”

“A sweet 16 years after Australian Idol, I have the chance to show the world how I have grown as an artist and performer and I am so excited.”