Christine and the Queens debuts video for “Girlfriend”

CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS
“GIRLFRIEND” VIDEO HERE
“The French pop sensation returns with an ultra-smooth, funk driven tune” – V Magazine
“An extremely fucking good mission statement” – Noisey
“Christine and the Queens, is, thank god, back” – i-D
“French indie pop darling has made a name for herself as one of the up-and-coming names in pop music.” – Billboard
“…her stuttering vocal cadence recalls the very best of Michael Jackson…the hook is everything.” – PAPER
“Peak Janet and pure lust… feels like a fluid generation’s mantra-in-waiting” – The Guardian
Christine and the Queens today debuts the stunning video for her acclaimed comeback single “Girlfriend”. The single/video is available in French as well, titled “Damn, dis moi”.
With the original concept being developed by Christine herself, director Jordan Bahat describes how she came to him with “Charles Ebbets’ photos from the 1930’s of builders relaxing on girders 60 stories up in the air and said, ‘these are the sorts of scenes I want to create for this video.’ Along with those pictures, there were colour references from Tarsem and choreography references from West Side Story and Michael Jackson’s ‘Bad.'”
The film draws inspiration from these hyper stylized American musicals, but pulls them upside-down and inside-out for a song that is revisiting radical concepts of masculinity and gender.
“The message is both simple and radical,” says Christine and the Queens. “Simple because the video relies on energy and an effective use of choreography: more physical, sensual and assertive. Radical in terms of its aesthetics: here, the gang concept blurs the lines between ballerina and thug, as was often the case in American musicals such as West Side Story.”
The video also delivers us a more detailed unveiling of the Chris character; bigger, prouder, funnier, and damned horny whilst also illustrating the narrative of the original song beautifully.
Christine explains; “The song is like a story you tell to your friends” she continues. “Chris is the gang leader, the kind of person you look for and listen to; he does what he wants, perched up high somewhere, dangling above the emptiness…”
The single “Girlfriend” debuted last Thursday and was released to instant critical acclaim from Pitchfork, i-Dto Vice, and Billboard to V Magazine; landing on radio, Spotify and Apple Music playlists worldwide, clocking up more than a million streams over the weekend.
“Girlfriend” is Christine and the Queens’ first new song since her already iconic debut record Chaleur Humaine (titled Christine and the Queens in USA). If her debut was an introduction to Christine and the Queens AKA Héloïse Letissier, then “Girlfriend” is a bold declaration of the next chapter in her story. She’s stepping away from her debut album towards a tougher, more minimalist, and more upbeat sound, which finds its most direct expression on “Girlfriend.” The track – written and produced by Letissier- pays tribute to her long-time love of the G-funk sound, and in order to get it exactly right, she tracked down one of its pioneers, Dâm-Funk, and asked him to sing and play on it.
Besides her debut being a tremendous critical success selling 1.3 million units across the world, she toured North-America multiple times, played Coachella, Governors Ball, as well as performed “Tilted” on numerous late night shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Late Night with Seth Meyers. Christine and the Queens gained rave reviews across the board from New York Times, Pitchfork to Vogue and she graced the cover of Time Magazine‘s « Next Generation Leaders » issue where she was proclaimed to be one of the most influential young creatives in the world.
Christine and the Queens will perform Radio 1’s Biggest Weekend in UK, this Sunday 27 May. She has announced a full tour of Europe, Canada and the United States for the fall. See below for the full list of dates.
See christineandthequeens.com for ticket information.
11 October – LUXEMBOURG – ROCKHAL
12 October – BRUXELLES – FOREST NATIONAL
13 October – AMSTERDAM – AFAS LIVE
15 October – BERLIN – COLUMBIAHALLE
17 October – STOCKHOLM – NOBELBERGET
23 October – SEATTLE – THE SHOWBOX
26 October – OAKLAND – FOX THEATER
27 October – LOS ANGELES – THE WILTERN
31 October – NEW YORK – BROOKLYN STEEL – SOLD OUT
01 November – NEW YORK – BROOKLYN STEEL
02 November – PHILADELPHIA – UNION TRANSFER
04 November – WASHINGTON – 9:30 CLUB
05 November – TORONTO – THE DANFORTH MUSIC HALL
06 November – MONTREAL – PLACE BELL
17 November – BOURNEMOUTH – BIC
20 November – LONDON – EVENTIM APOLLO – SOLD OUT
21 November – LONDON – EVENTIM APOLLO – SOLD OUT
23 November – GLASGOW – ROYAL CONCERT HALL
24 November – EDINBURGH – USHER HALL
26 November – BIRMINGHAM – O2 ACADEMY
27 November – MANCHESTER – O2 APOLLO
30 November – DUBLIN – RDS
04 December – NANTES – ZENITH
05 December – BORDEAUX – METROPOLE ARENA
06 December – MONTPELLIER – ZENITH SUD
11 December – GENEVE – ARENA
12 December – STRASBOURG – ZENITH
14 December – LYON – HALLE TONY GARNIER
15 December – TOULOUSE – ZENITH
18 December – PARIS – ACCORHOTELS ARENA