Carly Rae Jepsen releases “CUT TO THE FEELING” video today

CARLY RAE JEPSEN RELEASES

“CUT TO THE FEELING” OFFICIAL VIDEO OUT NOW

Watch the clip HERE

“Cut To The Feeling” is featured in the The Weinstein Company’s animated movie LEAP! which is in theaters now

The official video for “Cut To The Feeling” was shot on a studio lot in Los Angeles. Carly’s band in the video is made up of friends & musicians David Kalani Larkins, Greta Morgan from Springtime Carnivore and James Flannigan.

Tune in tonight to see Carly Rae Jepsen join Jack Antonoff on stage at the Stone Pony for “MTV Unplugged Bleachers” 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on MTV

