Calum Scott releases music video for latest single “No Matter What”

CALUM SCOTT RELEASES VIDEO FOR
LATEST SINGLE “NO MATTER WHAT”
SPECIAL EDITION OF DEBUT ALBUM ONLY HUMAN OUT NOVEMBER 30
ON CAPITOL RECORDS
U.K. artist and songwriter Calum Scott releases a video for his latest single, “No Matter What.” Watch it HERE. The video was directed by Ozzie Pullin, who also directed Calum’s video for “What I Miss Most.”
The powerfully emotional video for “No Matter What,” details Calum’s journey of acceptance both of himself and of his family. It’s the perfect accompaniment to “No Matter What,” which Calum calls “without question, the most personal song I have ever written and the one I am most proud of. It’s a song born from loneliness and the heartbreaking but liberating tale of my coming-out experience. What I love about this song is that it isn’t just limited to a story of sexual identity, but about the relationship between parent and child and acceptance as a whole.”
Calum will release a Special Edition of his breakout debut album Only Human on November 30th. Upon its release, Only Human, hit #1 on iTunes in over 20 countries, sold more than 1.5 million in adjusted album sales, and is fast approaching 2 billion combined streams. The album includes Calum’s hit single “You Are The Reason,” which is already certified Gold and has amassed almost 1 billion streams worldwide with over 330 million combined video views alone. His track “What I Miss Most,” which unfolds as a triumphant homage to his Northern England hometown, and version of “White Christmas” are both out now and available on the Special Edition album. Watch the live Vevo performance of “No Matter What” here and a performance of “White Christmas,” live from Abbey Road Studios, here.
Billboard said, “Scott’s stunningly pure voice is affecting enough in itself, but his lyrics on every one of the [album’s] tracks are vulnerable and raw.” The Huffington Post says, “Calum Scott makes an impressive splash with his compelling debut album.” Calum was nominated for a Brit Award for Best Single, for his version of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own,” which became a global sensation with over 1.5 billion streams worldwide, and is now Platinum in five countries.