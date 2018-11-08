Calum Scott releases music video for latest single “No Matter What”

CALUM SCOTT RELEASES VIDEO FOR

ON CAPITOL RECORDS

U.K. artist and songwriter Calum Scott releases a video for his latest single, “No Matter What.” Watch it HERE . The video was directed by Ozzie Pullin, who also directed Calum’s video for “What I Miss Most.”

The powerfully emotional video for “No Matter What,” details Calum’s journey of acceptance both of himself and of his family. It’s the perfect accompaniment to “No Matter What,” which Calum calls “without question, the most personal song I have ever written and the one I am most proud of. It’s a song born from loneliness and the heartbreaking but liberating tale of my coming-out experience. What I love about this song is that it isn’t just limited to a story of sexual identity, but about the relationship between parent and child and acceptance as a whole.”