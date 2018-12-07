Betty Who debuts behind-the-scenes video for “Between You & Me”

Betty Who has released a behind-the-scenes video for her new music video “Between You & Me”

Watch the behind-the-scenes video:

In case you missed it, watch the “Between You & Me” music video:

Following the release of her forthcoming third album’s first single, “Between You & Me,” pop singer/songwriter BETTY WHO returns with a music video for the acoustic-powered track. Watch the video HERE .

In the video, Betty plays both characters who find themselves navigating a powerful attraction. Of the filming experience, Betty says: “The video was a trip to film because, while playing against myself, I basically have to film the video twice. I never know how it’s going to turn out because as we’re filming it seems so high-concept but when I saw the final product I was so shocked. I can’t believe how bad I wanted me to end up with myself!”

Since the song’s release earlier this month, it has been streamed more than 400,000 times on Spotify and garnered praise from numerous press outlets such as Rolling Stone , NYLON , Idolator , DuJour and L’Officiel USA.

WATCH “BETWEEN YOU & ME” HERE

STREAM/DOWNLOAD “BETWEEN YOU & ME” HERE

ABOUT BETTY WHO