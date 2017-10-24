Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line release “Meant To Be” music video

Bebe Rexha‘s video for her latest single, “Meant To Be” with Florida Georgia Line, ALL YOUR FAULT: PT. 2, and has already amassed over 50 million global streams. Check out‘s video for her latest single, here ! The video was shot in Albuquerque, New Mexico and directed by Sophie Muller. This song comes off of Rexha’s recently released album,, and has already amassed over 50 million global streams.

Watch the video for “Meant To Be” below: