Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line release “Meant To Be” music video

Check out Bebe Rexha‘s video for her latest single, “Meant To Be” with Florida Georgia Line, here! The video was shot in Albuquerque, New Mexico and directed by Sophie Muller. This song comes off of Rexha’s recently released album, ALL YOUR FAULT: PT. 2, and has already amassed over 50 million global streams.
Watch the video for “Meant To Be” below:
Bebe Rexha and singer/songwriter Marc E. Bassy are currently co-headlining a North American tour. See full listing of concert dates and venues HERE.
Connect:
http://smarturl.it/fb.BebeRexha
http://smarturl.it/fb.BebeRexha