ALMA parties with French Montana in official music video for “Phases”

MUSIC VIDEO DIRECTED BY CHARLI XCX SONG NOW OVER 6 MILLION SPOTIFY STREAMS

“Finland’s big pop hope” – VICE Noisey

“”ALMA’s future looks as bright as her glow-in-the-dark hair.” – Dazed

“poised to make a serious impression.” – Billboard

“The neon-haired diva is now ready to land her first US hit with “Phases” – Idolator

ALMA parties with French Montana in her newly released official music video for "Phases" out now! The video director, Charli XCX, also co-wrote the song that has already received over 6 million streams on Spotify alone. Watch the music video and get the song via Casablanca Records.

ALMA told The Fader , who premiered the music video, “Charli was the best to work with directing the video. We had the coolest cast and all my best friends are in the video! I was kinda nervous to work with French but he turned out to be so humble. This video is real, fun, weird and 100% me and I’m so excited to put it out!”

Charli XCX added, “ALMA is a total rockstar. Whenever I’ve partied with her it’s been the hardest, most crazy, partying. Whether it’s kicking the DJ off, taking over and crowd surfing a tiny bar in Finland or crashing some fancy LA birthday party and forcing everyone into the Macarena — it’s always a totally wild time! It just made sense to turn the “Phases” video into an ALMA style house party with her, her sister, and some of her best friends, and shoot it all. So that’s basically what we did.”

ABOUT ALMA:

ALMA, a 21-year old Finnish powerhouse with bright neon green hair, and a voice that could demolish buildings, is preparing for a worldwide takeover. Since the release of her first EP, Dye My Hair, ALMA has generated over 150 million combined Spotify streams. Along the way, she earned “Best Newcomer” and “Best Export” at Finland’s answer to the GRAMMYs the EMMAs and high praise from tastemakers such as Annie Mac, Grimmy and MistaJam via Interview, Teen Vogue, Nylon, VICE Noisey, Dazed, i-D, and the Rocket Man himself, Elton John.

Earlier this year, ALMA released the much buzzed about, “Chasing Highs,” which is now over 55 million streams on Spotify. “Chasing Highs” has seen her become a mainstay on UK radio playlists and top iTunes singles charts in territories around the world. ALMA remains hard at work on her international full-length debut in the studio alongside heavy hitters such as MNEK, Charli XCX, Rudimental, Two Inch Punch, Gorgon City, and Sub Focus to name a few. Paving the way for the upcoming album, she has released“Phases” featuring French Montana—her latest epic smash .

ABOUT CASABLANCA RECORDS

Casablanca Records, the legendary label of the 70’s, defined the sound of its era. During the infamous days of Studio 54, Casablanca launched the careers of artists such as Kiss, Parliament, Donna Summer and Giorgio Moroder. Re-launched by Republic Records executive vice president Rob Stevenson, the label now focuses on Dance, Electronic, and Future Pop music. Working with a global roster of both established superstars and emerging new talent, Casablanca Records is home to Stromae, ALMA, Kungs, Martin Solveig, Tiësto, Felix Jaehn, SG Lewis, Chase & Status and Crystal Castles.