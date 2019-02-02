Ally Brooke arrives with “Low Key” (feat. Tyga) – Watch the video now!

ALLY BROOKE ARRIVES WITH “LOW KEY” (FEAT. TYGA)

MULTI-PLATINUM SINGER-SONGWRITER UNVEILS

HIGHLY ANTICIPATED DEBUT SOLO SINGLE

VIA LATIUM ENTERTAINMENT/ATLANTIC RECORDS

Latium Entertainment and Atlantic Records are proud to announce the highly anticipated debut solo single from multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ally Brooke. “Low Key” (feat. Tyga) arrives today on all DSPs, along with a stunning Mike Ho-directed (Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez) video companion. Co-written by John Ryan (Maroon 5, Niall Horan), Teddy Geiger (Shawn Mendes) and Julian Bunetta (Thomas Rhett, Harry Styles), “Low Key” marks the first official track release from Ally’s eagerly awaited debut solo project, due later this year.

“People never really got to see to the true me” says Ally. “Now just being able to have my own freedom of being an artist is the most incredible feeling in the world.” Ally spent this week teasing the single first to some of her most dedicated fans, sending over 100 personalized video DMs to her biggest supporters on social media. Within an hour, #LowKeyOutThursday began trending in the US as the snippets spread like wildfire.

With her extraordinary new venture, Ally Brooke has crafted delicious throwback pop that embraces her Latina roots as well as a deeply personal, thought-provoking message given poignancy and strength through her signature vocal power. Best known as the powerhouse vocalist that anchored award-winning multi-platinum group Fifth Harmony, the San Antonio, TX-native spent much of last year heralding her solo project with a series of acclaimed collaborations, including “ Vámonos ” with Kris Kross Amsterdam & Messiah, “ Perfect ” with Topic, “ Look At Us Now ” with Lost Kings & ASAP Ferg and “ The Truth Is In There ,” her Diane Warren-penned track for WW International’s (formerly Weight Watchers) “Wellness that Works” campaign. Most recently, Ally also received a nomination for Best Solo Breakout at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The past half-decade has of course seen Fifth Harmony prove one of pop music’s biggest acts with two consecutive top 5 RIAA-gold certified albums, blockbuster singles including the 3x-platinum “Work From Home” (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) and multiple sold-out headline world tours. One of the most honored girl groups in recent memory, Fifth Harmony’s many accolades include three MTV Europe Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, four iHeartRadio Music Awards, an American Music Award, a Billboard Women in Music award, and an incredible six Teen Choice Awards.

In addition to her upcoming solo project, 2019 will also see the release of Ally Brooke’s inspiring first book, Finding Your Harmony, via Dey Street Books/HarperCollins. The moving and inspirational memoir sees Ally sharing her love for music, recalling her journey to fame, and revealing how she has remained true to herself and her beliefs through her most difficult moments.

“I’m just someone who loves music and performing and loves the character that a record can bring” the singer says with pride. Having dedicated her life to music and sacrificed so much to get to this point, Ally is euphoric about what lies ahead. “I’m so excited and ready to work, this all just feels like me.”

