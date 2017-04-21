Actress and singer Lea Michele shares new track ‘Places’

LEA MICHELE SHARES NEW TRACK “GETAWAY CAR”

FROM NEW ALBUM PLACES OUT APRIL 28TH

LIMITED NORTH AMERICA DATES BEGIN MAY 1

Actress and singer Lea Michele is set to release her upcoming sophomore album Places on April 28 via Columbia Records. The 11 track album features the previously released “Love Is Alive”, “Anything’s Possible,” “Run To You” and “Getaway Car.”

Following three intimate sold out shows at New York’s Appel Room and Los Angeles’ The Broad Stage and Hotel Cafe in January, Lea recently announced that she will reprise her successful Intimate Evening With shows in North America with music from her upcoming album Places. The shows will start with a limited run on May 1, 2017 where Lea will travel through North America in cities including Boston, Philadelphia, Connecticut, Seattle, San Francisco and Canada. Tickets are available now, and every pair purchased online for includes a copy of Places. Please visit www.leamichelemusic.com for all details.

“When it came time to name my album, I settled on ‘Places’ because this album for me represents a return to form, a return to the stage, and a return to the place I belong,” Lea says. “When you perform on Broadway the word “Places” is the last thing you hear over the loudspeaker before a show is about to begin. “Places” I thought was the perfect title for this music and how it reflects who I am as an artist today and where I come from.”

Special Signing Event with Lea Michele

4/ 28 @ 6PM – Barnes & Noble (5th Avenue) NYC

5/12 @ 7PM Barnes & Noble (Santa Monica) LA



Lea Michele 2017 Intimate Evening Tour Dates*

All dates, cities and venues subject to change.

Date City Venue May 1 Philadelphia, PA Merriam Theater May 3 Boston, MA Shubert Theater May 4 Ledyard, CT Foxwoods – Fox Theatre May 6 Toronto, ON Massey Hall May 8 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre May 10 San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

PLACES

1. Love Is Alive

2. Heavy Love

3. Proud

4. Believer

5. Run To You

6. Heavenly

7. Anything’s Possible

8. Getaway Car

9. Sentimental Memories

10. Tornado

11. Hey You

About Lea Michele

Lea Michele is best known for her performance as “Rachel Berry” on the critically acclaimed, Golden Globe, Grammy, and SAG award-winning Fox television series Glee. She has been nominated for an Emmy, a SAG Award, and multiple Golden Globes. The Glee cast recordings have sold over 10 million singles and garnered over 20 top 40 US Billboard Hot 100 hits. Lea released her debut album ‘Louder’ in March of 2014, marketing her step into her career as a solo artist with an incredible vocally-driven record. The album debuted at No. 1 on iTunes and in the Top 5 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. That same year, Lea added best-selling author to her resume when she released her first book, “Brunette Ambition”, which was a NY Times Best Seller. She released her second book, “You First,” the following year. She can currently be seen on Fox as “Hester” in the dark Ryan Murphy comedy “Scream Queens.”

For more info, visit:

http://www.leamichelemusic.com

https://www.facebook.com/ leamichele

https://twitter.com/leamichele