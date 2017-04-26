The Sexiest International Gay Dance Party Festival Debuts in Asbury Park New Jersey

Ascension Festival Debuts in Asbury Park

For Its Twelfth Steamy Summer of Fun Packed Parties

Ascension Party, the summer’s wildest weekend festival of music, dance and friendship takes place August 4-6 in the beautiful beach town of Asbury Park. Thousands of men from around the globe will flock to the sun drenched Jersey shores for the three-day, eleven-party, fourteen-DJ festival. The merriment begins Friday night with the VIP cocktail party at 7pm hosted by the one and only DJ Lina, followed by the Ascension Underwear Party with world renowned DJ Eddie Martinez.It continues Saturday with the weekend’s main event, the Ascension Beach Party from 1pm to 8pm with International DJ Dani Toro and DJ Hansel, proceeded by the Saturday Night Celebration starring superstar DJ Paulo. Then, on Sunday, its time to break out the Speedos for the Ascension Pool Party with beats by Dan Slater, before heading to grand finale Closing Party, taking place Sunday at 10:30pm. Tickets for Ascension Party 2017 are available now online at www.ascensionparty.com.

“We are thrilled to bring Ascension back to the states this year,” says Eric von Kuersteiner. Ascension Party launched in 2006 on Fire Island Pines, where it continued annually until 2014. For the last two summers Ascension has taken place in Mykonos. “We brought on a new partner for the weekend who brought a lot of fresh ideas including the idea to take the party to the beautiful beaches on the Jersey Shore.”

The transformation of Asbury Park has been incredible. Major investments in the boardwalk area and the city over the past few years has completely transformed the downtown. The host hotel for Ascension, The Asbury, opened last summer after a 50 million dollar renovation. It was voted Best New Hotel in the U.S. in 2016.

“Ascension is going to bring thousands of visitors from all over the tri-state area as well as the world to Asbury,” continues von Kuersteiner. “It will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase the local businesses to thousands of new visitors.”

Ascension Party is a charity event, donating 100% of net proceeds to the LGBTQ community. Over one million dollars has been donated to over 40 different organizations to date. The LGBTQ community of Asbury Park will be the major benefactor for Ascension 2017.

“2017 is a new chapter for Ascension and we are pulling out all the stops,” promises von Kuersteiner. “Once again, we aim to give guests a fun-in-the-sun experience they will always remember.”

Ascension Party takes place Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 6 at Asbury Park. Discount rate tickets will go on sale on March 1. The host hotel is The Asbury Hotel (210 5th Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ). Visit ascensionparty.com for ticket information.