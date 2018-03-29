WinExpectations from Hayley Kiyoko!

Enter to win Expectations from Hayley Kiyoko!

Enter now for your chance to win the debut album from breakthrough pop artist Hayley Kiyoko

Expectations

Featuring the hit single “Curious” & “What I Need Ft. Kehlani”

#Expectations

We are giving away 3 Hayley Kiyoko albums. To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

Keep in mind Only US and Canada entries allowed.

First Name * Last Name * Email * Address *

We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random April 10, 2018, at 5:00 PM EST. The winners will be notified via e-mail.

Hayley Kiyoko – “Curious” [Official Video]