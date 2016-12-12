Win Royal Blues the Fourth Studio LP from Canadian electro-pop trio Dragonette





Fourth Studio LP Royal Blues Out Now

featuring “Sweet Poison” and “Body 2 Body”

On Tour Now With Gibbz

On the heels of 2012’s acclaimed full-length Bodyparts which landed them a captivating performance on Good Morning America as well as collaborations with Kaskade, Galantis, Big Data, Martin Solveig among others, Canadian electro-pop trio Dragonette are releasing their fourth studio album Royal Blues available now.

Strapped with a joyous energy yet tinged with melancholy undertones, Royal Blues comes in hot after a series of recent premieres. Following the Blackbook feature of futuristic single “Darth Vader”, the upbeat title track “Royal Blues`” premiered via Northern Transmissions last week. This week, album cut “Detonate” was showcased via Discobelle and Impose dropped the vibrant “High Five”,providing optimal runway for the airy, foot-tapping Royal Blues.

To celebrate the release of Royal Blues, the band has embarked on a North American tour making stops in Brooklyn, Boston, LA, Chicago, Toronto and more. Be sure to catch the powerhouse pop trio live in a city near you. For ticket information:http://www.dragonetteonline.com/tour/

Tour Dates:

11/26: Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge ^

11/27: Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^

11/29: San Francisco, CA @ The Independent ^

11/30: West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre ^

12/2: Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Bar ^

12/3: Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater ^

12/5: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry ^

12/6: Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall ^

12/8: Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar ^

12/9 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall^

12/10: Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^

12/11: Boston, MA @ Royale Boston ^

^ = w/ Gibbz

Photo Credit: Gabe Ayala

“mysterious and inviting” – Rookie

“poignant, highly danceable” – Entertainment Weekly

“sun-soaked melody accompanies risky but self-aware lyrics” – SPIN

“an upbeat anthem of a dance song if ever there was one” – Impose

