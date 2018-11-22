Home / GIVEAWAYS / Win Rita Ora’s ‘Phoenix’ CD!

Win Rita Ora’s ‘Phoenix’ CD!

Enter for a chance to win  Rita Ora’s ‘Phoenix’ CD! 

Enter for a chance to win ‘Phoenix’ the highly anticipated album from international pop sensation Rita Ora!
 
‘Phoenix’ features the hit single “Let You Love Me.”
 
‘Phoenix’ is available November 23! 
 
Buy/stream here: http://atlanti.cr/Phoenix
 
 

We are giving away 3 ‘Phoenix’ CDs from  Rita Ora. To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random December 10, 2018, at 5:00 PM EST. The winners will be notified via e-mail.

Copyright QUEER ME UP 2010. Created by Gus. Queer Me Up is a product of InnOptum Enterprises. All Rights Reserved.