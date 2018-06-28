Home / GIVEAWAYS / Win Rita Ora’s ‘GIRLS’ remix

Win Rita Ora’s ‘GIRLS’ remix

Enter for a chance to win Rita Ora’s ‘GIRLS’ remix! 
 
“Girls” is the new  smash song from global pop sensation Rita Ora, featuring Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, and Charli XCX.
 
Enter for a chance to win remixes by Steve Aoki and Martin Jensen.
 
Available now!
 
Stream/download here: http://atlanti.cr/girls 
 
 

We are giving away 5 “Girls” Remix Download Cards. To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

Keep in mind Only US and Canada entries allowed.

We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random July 15, 2018, at 5:00 PM EST. The winners will be notified via e-mail.

