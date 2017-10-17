Enter to win ‘The Queen is Dead’ boxed set from The Smiths!

Enter to win the special deluxe 3-CD/1 DVD boxed set of the newly remastered and expanded version of The Queen is Dead, the seminal album from The Smiths plus a mini-poster and button!

Widely considered to be both The Smiths’ finest work and one of the greatest albums ever made, The Queen Is Dead has cast a significant influence over subsequent generations since it was first released in the summer of 1986.

The album features several of the band’s finest moments including the title track and “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out,” as well as the iconic singles “The Boy With The Thorn In His Side” and “Bigmouth Strikes Again.”

– Deluxe 3-CD/1-DVD Boxed Set: Featuring the 2017 master of the album; additional recordings featuring demos, b-sides, and alternative versions; the Live In Boston album recorded at the Great Woods Center For The Performing Arts on August 5, 1986; and a DVD featuring the 2017 master of the album in 96kHz / 24-bit PCM stereo and The Queen Is Dead – A Film By Derek Jarman

– 2-CD version: Featuring the 2017 master of the album and additional recordings