Enter to win prizes from supergroup LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo)! Sia, Diplo, and Labrinth have teamed up to form the supergroup LSD. Check out their singles “AUDIO” and “GENIUS” – available now! Enter for a chance to win special LSD themed treats. Stream/download here: http://smarturl.it/LSD-Audio

We are giving away 5 LSD branded lollipops variety packs (contains no LSD). To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

Keep in mind Only US and Canada entries allowed.

First Name * Last Name * Email * Address *

We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random July 15, 2018, at 5:00 PM EST. The winners will be notified via e-mail.