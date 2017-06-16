Enter to win “I Am Peaceman” from Sir Ivan ft. Debbie Gibson!

“I AM PEACEMAN” ft. DEBBIE GIBSON the new single from Billboard chart topper and “Peaceman” SIR IVAN Win special USB drives including “I Am Peaceman” plus remixes by 7th Heaven, Riddler, Ali Dee and more! Available Now: iTunes: https://itun.es/us/iT7Bjb Spotify: https://goo.gl/JcciMh Net proceeds from “I Am Peaceman” ft. Debbie Gibson will be donated to The Peaceman Foundation, a non-profit charity aiding those suffering from PTSD www.sirivan.com www.facebook.com/sirivanofficial www.instagram.com/sirivanofficial www.twitter.com/sirivan

We are giving away 5 credit card-sized USB flash drives with “I Am Peaceman” plus remixes. To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

Keep in mind Only US and Canada entries allowed.

First Name * Last Name * Email * Address *

We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random June 28, 2017, at 5PM EST. The winners will be notified via e-mail.

SIR IVAN feat. Debbie Gibson “I Am Peaceman” (Riddler Radio Mix)



