Win “Old School” prize pack from Swedish electro-pop band Urban Cone

Enter to win “Old School” prize pack from Swedish electro-pop band

Featuring remixes by Party Pupils, Zac Samuel, Luca Schreiner, Tom Swoon, Dave Aude and Jen Jis

North American Co-Headline Tour With Nightly Underway

With over 20M plays on Spotify, “Old School” is a youthful anthem that makes listeners nostalgic for the time when they were less connected technologically and more connected emotionally. The official video for ‘Old School” was directed by Diane Martel (the 1975, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Charli XCX). The track has resonated with artists and listeners alike allowing for collaborations with top producers on the forefront of mainstream music. Old School – Remixes was released last month featuring remixes by Party Pupils, Zac Samuel, Luca Schreiner, Tom Swoon, Dave Aude and Jen Jis. Preview the video for “Old School” HERE

Urban Cone took to the Thom Thom club in Los Angeles to film a stripped down version of their feel-good anthem “Old School (The Reprise).” Watch the performance HERE.

For tour dates and ticket information, please visit www.urbanconemusic.com

June 1 Detroit, MI Shelter

June 2 Indianapolis, IN The Hi-Fi

June 3 Minneapolis, MN Triple Rock

June 5 Kansas City, MO Record Bar

June 6 Chicago, IL Schubas Tavern

June 7 Cleveland Heights, OH Grog Shop

June 8 Columbus, OH Big Room Bar **

June 10 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo – – Club Stage **

**Nightly not on this date.

About Urban Cone

Formed in 2010 by Gustafsson, vocalist/keyboardist Rasmus Flyckt, keyboardist Jacob Sjöberg, and guitarist Tim Formgren — four high-school friends from a Stockholm suburb — Urban Cone has enjoyed substantial success in Sweden with their debut album, 2013’s Our Youth, and 2015’s Polaroid Memories, which was also released in the U.S. The band’s sound — feel-good, indie electro-pop — has earned them praise from such tastemaker outlets as Brooklyn Vegan, VICE/Thump, Idolator, and Stereogum. Urban Cone has collaborated with Porter Robinson, John Dahlback, and fellow Swede Tove Lo, with whom they toured Europe. They have also toured the U.S. with The Griswolds and performed with Skrillex, Fleet Foxes, Santigold, The Hives, Dashboard Confessional, The Shins, Rise Against, and others. Urban Cone are currently in the studio working on their new album for Interscope Records/Universal Sweden.

Connect with Urban Cone

