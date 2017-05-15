Win the Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 Original Broadway Cast Recording!

Enter to win the Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 Original Broadway Cast Recording!

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

the original Broadway cast recording ft. Josh Groban and Denée Benton from the acclaimed musical nominated for 12 Tony Awards!

Available May 19: https://joshgroban.lnk.to/GCCastRecording

For tickets to see the show, visit: http://greatcometbroadway.com

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 Track Listing:

CD 1

1. “Prologue”

2. “Pierre”

3. “Moscow”

4. “The Private and Intimate Life of the House”

5. “Natasha & Bolkonskys”

6. “No One Else”

7. “The Opera”

8. “Natasha & Anatole”

9. “The Duel”

10. “Dust and Ashes”

11. “Sunday Morning”

12. “Charming”

13. “The Ball”

CD 2

14. “Letters”

15. “Sonya & Natasha”

16. “Sonya Alone”

17. “Preparations”

18. “Balaga”

19. “The Abduction”

20. “In My House”

21. “A Call to Pierre”

22. “Find Anatole”

23. “Pierre & Anatole”

24. “Natasha Very Ill”

25. “Pierre & Andrey”

26. “Pierre & Natasha”

27. “The Great Comet of 1812”

http://greatcometbroadway.com

http://facebook.com/GreatCometBway

http://twitter.com/GreatCometBway

http://instagram.com/greatcometbway

#FollowTheComet

We are giving away 3 copies of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 Original Broadway Cast Recording. To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

Keep in mind Only US and Canada entries allowed.

First Name * Last Name * Email * Address *

We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random May 29, 2017, at 5PM EST. The winners will be notified via e-mail.

The Great Comet Music Video: No One Else

The Great Comet Music Video: Sonya Alone

The Great Comet Music Video: Charming