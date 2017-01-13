Win “Move Your Body” from Sia on vinyl!

Enter to win “Move Your Body” from Sia on vinyl!

“MOVE YOUR BODY”

the new single from global pop icon

SIA

From the hit album This Is Acting – Available Now!

BUY/STREAM

Move Your Body (Single Mix) on iTunes: http://smarturl.it/MYBSia?IQid=kpl

Move Your Body (Single Mix) on Spotify: http://smarturl.it/StreamMYB?IQid=kpl

On Vevo: http://smarturl.it/MYBVevo?IQid=kpl

This Is Acting (Deluxe Edition) on iTunes: http://smarturl.it/ThisIsActingDeluxe?IQid=kpl

This Is Acting (Deluxe Edition) on Spotify: http://smarturl.it/ThisIsActingDeluxesp?IQid=kpl

http://siamusic.net

http://facebook.com/SiaMusic

http://twitter.com/Sia

http://instagram.com/siathisisacting

#MoveYourBody

We are giving away 5 “Move Your Body” vinyls from Sia. To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

Keep in mind Only US and Canada entries allowed.

First Name * Last Name * Email * Address *

We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random January 29, 2017, at 5PM EST. The winners will be notified via e-mail.

Sia “Move Your Body” (Single Mix) Lyric Video

Sia “Move Your Body” (Single Mix)