Enter for a chance to win Michael Bublé’s ❤️.

Enter for a chance to win ❤️, the highly-anticipated 8th studio album from global superstar Michael Bublé. ❤️ features the songs “When I Fall in Love,” “My Funny Valentine,” “La Vie En Rose,” and “Love You Anymore.” ❤️ is available November 16! Stream/buy here: http://wbr.ec/mblove-digital Facebook: www.facebook.com/MichaelBuble Twitter: www.twitter.com/MichaelBuble Instagram: www.instagram.com/MichaelBuble Website: www.michaelbuble.com

We are giving away 3 Michael Bublé’s ❤️ CDs. To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

First Name * Last Name * Email * Address *

We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random November 30, 2018, at 5:00 PM EST. The winners will be notified via e-mail.