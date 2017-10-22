Home / GIVEAWAYS / Win ‘Meaning of Life’ from Kelly Clarkson 

Win ‘Meaning of Life’ from Kelly Clarkson 

 
Enter to win ‘Meaning of Life’ from Kelly Clarkson 
 
“This Is A Grown Ass Woman’s Record. . . “ – Kelly Clarkson
 
MEANING OF LIFE 
 
the brand-new album from international superstar
 
KELLY CLARKSON
 
Featuring the hit single “Love So Soft” and “Whole Lotta Woman”
 
 
#MeaningOfLife 
 

We are giving away 3 copies of  ‘Meaning of Life’ from Kelly Clarkson . To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

Keep in mind Only US and Canada entries allowed.

We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random November 10, 2017, at 5:00 PM EST. The winners will be notified via e-mail.

Kelly Clarkson “Love So Soft” Official Video

Kelly Clarkson – “Move You” [Nashville Sessions]

Kelly Clarkson – “Meaning of Life” [Nashville Sessions]

Copyright QUEER ME UP 2010. Created by Gus. Queer Me Up is a product of InnOptum Enterprises. All Rights Reserved.