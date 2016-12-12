Win Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha “In The Name Of Love” The Remixes

Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha “In The Name Of Love” The Remixes Out Now

Stream “In The Name Of Love” Remixes

Download “In The Name Of Love” Remixes

“In The Name Of Love,” Martin Garrix’s new single featuring vocals from Bebe Rexha, is taken to new heights with a fresh set of remixes on The Remixes EP. Released digitally on November 11th via RCA Records,

the EP features powerful remixes from DallasK, Snavs and The Him. Preview the remixes below.

In The Name Of Love (DallasK Remix)

Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha – In The Name Of Love (Snavs Remix)

Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha – In The Name Of Love (The Him Remix)

Preview “In The Name Of Love” The Remixes HERE

The video was directed by Emil Nava (Calvin Harris, DJ Snake) and shot in Los Angeles.

“IN THE NAME OF LOVE FEAT BEBE REXHA”

ABOUT MARTIN GARRIX

It’s easy to get lost in the numbers behind Martin Garrix’s meteoric rise. From his adolescent years to the onset of young adulthood, the 20 year old Dutch superstar has already set precedents and scored landmarks at every corner of the music industry. Backed by Scooter Braun Projects, Martin has become one of electronic dance music’s youngest superstars, amassing a chart-topping, high-streaming musical legacy along the way. The young producer has made both Billboard’s prestigious “21 Under 21’” as well as Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list. He won a 2015 MTV Europe an Music Award for Best Electronic Act, holds the #3 position on the DJ Mag Top 100, and has collaborated with superstars like Usher and Bebe Rexha. Garrix also has residencies at two of world’s most prestigious clubs: Omnia Las Vegas and Ushuaïa Ibiza, and in addition, hosts his own evening every Friday during the summer at Ushuaïa Ibiza called “Multiply” with special guests such as A-Trak, The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Dillon Francis, and many more. Not only is the music scene impressed by Martin Garrix’s talent, world renowned brands like 7UP and Tag Heuer are lining up to collaborate with him. Martin Garrix’s story has only just begun.

Connect with Martin Garrix

http://www.martingarrix.com/

https://www.youtube.com/user/MartinGarrix

https://twitter.com/MartinGarrix

https://instagram.com/martingarrix

https://www.facebook.com/martin.garrix

We are giving away 5 digital download cards of Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha “In The Name Of Love” The Remixes. To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

Keep in mind Only US and Canada entries allowed.

First Name * Last Name * Email * Address *

We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random December 24, 2016, at 5PM EST. The winners will be notified via e-mail.