Enter to win ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’ from Gwen Stefani! You Make It Feel Like Christmas the new holiday album from Grammy winning superstar Gwen Stefani Featuring a collection of holiday classics & originals Out Now! Order/stream at gwenstefani.com Facebook.com/Gwenstefani Instagram.com/Gwenstefani Twitter.com/Gwenstefani

#YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas

We are giving away 3 copies of ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’ from Gwen Stefani. To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

Keep in mind Only US and Canada entries allowed.

First Name * Last Name * Email * Address *

We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random November 29, 2017, at 5:00 PM EST. The winners will be notified via e-mail.

Gwen Stefani – “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” (Lyric Video) ft. Blake Shelton