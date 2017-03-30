Enter to win “Love Who You Wanna Love” prize packs from JoLivi!

“Love Who You Wanna Love”

the empowering new single from singer-songwriter

JoLIVI

Enter now for your chance to win a “Love Who You Wanna Love” download card with remixes by Dave Audé and a special “Love Who You Wanna Love” tote bag!

http://jolivimusic.com

http://facebook.com/jolivimusic

http://twitter.com/jolivimusic

http://instagram.com/jolivimusic

#lovewhoyouwannalove

We re giving away 3 “Love Who You Wanna Love” prize packs from JoLivi. To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

Keep in mind Only US and Canada entries allowed.

First Name * Last Name * Email * Address *

We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random April 10, 2017, at 5PM EST. The winners will be notified via e-mail.

Jolivi “Love Who You Wanna Love” Official Video