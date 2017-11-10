Enter to win ‘Love Is Love’ from Trey Pearson!
Love Is Love
the debut solo pop album from out artist and GLAAD Award Nominee
Trey Pearson
Including “Love Is Love” – Featured On Billboard’s “30 Gay Love Songs” Spotify Playlist
Out November 17:
Love Is Love track list:
1. Love Is Love
2. Rush
3. Don’t Dance
4. The Good Grief
5. Hey Jesus
6. Silver Horizon
7. A Good Grief (Part Two)
#LoveIsLove
We are giving away 3 copies of ‘Love Is Love’ from Trey Pearson. To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.
Keep in mind Only US and Canada entries allowed.
We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random November 29, 2017, at 5:00 PM EST. The winners will be notified via e-mail.
