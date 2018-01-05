Enter to win the My Love EP from Ria Mae!

Enter to win the new EP My Love, from out indie-pop artist Ria Mae Ft. the hit single “Bend” Out now for streaming and download: http://smarturl.it/ria-mylove Facebook.com/riamaemusic Instagram.com/riaisawake Twitter.com/riaisawake

We are giving away 5 copies of Ria Mae’s My Love EP . To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

Keep in mind Only US and Canada entries allowed.

First Name * Last Name * Email * Address *

We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random January 30, 2018, at 5:00 PM EST. The winners will be not

Ria Mae “Bend” Music Video