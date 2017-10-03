Enter to win a Dreamgirls Blu-ray™ Combo gift set and a photo book signed by the Director Bill Condon!

A rich and vivid tale of fame, fortune and the sacrifices they demand, director Bill Condon’s electrifying adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical was a triumphant success with audiences and critics alike. The Director’s Extended Edition includes 10 minutes of additional footage.

Set in the 1960s, singers Effie (Jennifer Hudson), Lorrell (Anika Noni Rose), and Deena (Beyoncé Knowles) are discovered at a local talent show by ambitious manager Curtis Taylor Jr. (Jamie Foxx). The trio known as “the Dreamettes” is soon offered the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of opening for popular singer James “Thunder” Early (Eddie Murphy). Subsequently molded by Taylor and propelled into the spotlight as “the Dreams,” the girls find their bid for the big time taking priority over personal friendship, and begin to realize that the true cost of fame may be higher than any of them ever anticipated. Dreamgirls features a stellar cast including Academy Award® winner Jamie Fox, global superstar Beyoncé Knowles, Golden Globe® winner Eddie Murphy, and Jennifer Hudson in her breakout, award-winning role.

Winner of two Academy Awards® and three Golden Globes,® including Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy, the Dreamgirls Director’s Extended Edition arrives as a Blu-ray Combo gift set with a Digital HD copy and on Digital HD on October 10 from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The Blu-ray Combo gift set is presented in striking new collectible book-style packaging with images of the musical moments and corresponding lyrics and includes the Director’s Extended Edition and theatrical versions of the film, as well as never-before-released footage of Jennifer Hudson’s auditions and screen test. The Digital HD release available on iTunes will also include nearly an hour of additional new featurettes and over four hours of previously released bonus content. Amazon: http://paramnt.us/Dreamgirls http://paramnt.us/GetDreamgirlsNow iTunes:

