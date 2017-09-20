Enter to win a digital download of Younger Now from Miley Cyrus!

YOUNGER NOW

the new album from global superstar

MILEY CYRUS

Featuring the hit singles “Malibu,” “Younger Now” and more!

Out September 29:

#YoungerNow

We are giving away 3 copies of Younger Now from Miley Cyrus. To enter for a chance to win, all you need to do is simply complete the forms below with your name and mailing address where we can send the prize should you win.

Keep in mind Only US and Canada entries allowed.

We will only use your address details to send you your prize, and all entries will be deleted once the contest closes. We will choose the winners at random October 15, 2017, at 5PM EST. The winners will be notified via e-mail.

Miley Cyrus – “Younger Now” (Official Video)

Miley Cyrus – “Malibu” (Official Video)